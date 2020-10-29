Dent Price Tops $0.0002 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Dent has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, FCoin, CoinBene and Fatbtc. Dent has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $279,685.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, FCoin, WazirX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Allbit, Coinrail, CoinBene, Bitbns, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, Fatbtc, OKEx, Binance, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.