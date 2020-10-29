DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Lessened by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

