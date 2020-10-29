Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $93.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Autoliv by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,534,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

