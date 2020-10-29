Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $47.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRO. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

BRO stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

