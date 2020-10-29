Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $205.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.12.

Shares of KLAC opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $223.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $617,720.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $552,411.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $483,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock worth $12,026,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

