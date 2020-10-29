Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $185.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.82.

ITW stock opened at $192.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

