Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNMDF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banca Mediolanum to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

