Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $9.88 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

