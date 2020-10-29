Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB upgraded Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $74.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. Amundi has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

