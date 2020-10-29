Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €48.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.59 ($51.28).

FRA:DPW opened at €38.13 ($44.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.68 and its 200-day moving average is €33.61. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

