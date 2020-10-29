DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. DexCom updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $349.12 on Thursday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $149.46 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.47 and a 200 day moving average of $394.37.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,466 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,675. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

