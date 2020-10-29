DexCom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,693 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 774 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,466 shares of company stock valued at $20,298,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $349.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.37. DexCom has a 1-year low of $149.46 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

