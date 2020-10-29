DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of DIC stock opened at €9.41 ($11.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.47 and a 200 day moving average of €11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.