Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Draganfly stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

