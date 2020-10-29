Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

