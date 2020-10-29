Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:DRE opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

