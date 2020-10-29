DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stock Position Increased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 416,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.