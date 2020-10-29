Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

