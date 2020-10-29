EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

