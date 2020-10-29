easyJet’s (ESYJY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Main First Bank raised easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.44 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

