Eckoh (LON:ECK) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ECK stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Monday. Eckoh has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $175.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17.

Get Eckoh alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a GBX 0.61 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eckoh’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.