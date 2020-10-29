Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.77 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -123.08, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

