Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrolux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Electrolux alerts:

ELUXY opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.