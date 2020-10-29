ELEKTA AB/ADR’s (EKTAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ELEKTA AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get ELEKTA AB/ADR alerts:

EKTAY opened at $11.57 on Monday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.