Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.93.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $2,066,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 24.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 81.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

