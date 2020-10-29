ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) vs. Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDMQ) Head-To-Head Review

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aradigm has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -597.74% -319.95% Aradigm N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Aradigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,741.28 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.30 Aradigm $14.47 million 0.05 -$10.70 million N/A N/A

Aradigm has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Aradigm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 757.27%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Aradigm.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.