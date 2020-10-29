Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CL King lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.38.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $74.72 on Monday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entegris by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Entegris by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

