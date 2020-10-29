Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

