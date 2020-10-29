Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

