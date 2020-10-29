Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Reduced by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.16. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

