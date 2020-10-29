Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $2.66 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.
Equinix has raised its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years.
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $756.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.57.
Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.
In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
