Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $2.66 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Equinix has raised its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $756.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

