Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at $10.68 on Monday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 1,360.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 408,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 74,604 shares during the period.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.