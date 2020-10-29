Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $30.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -336.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.