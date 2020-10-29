Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%.

NYSE EQR opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.