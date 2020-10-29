Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

