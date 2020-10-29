Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESQ. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

