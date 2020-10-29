Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Esquire Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.