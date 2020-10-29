Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $155.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

ETSY opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,251.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,769,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

