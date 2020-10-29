Eva Cash (EVC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Eva Cash has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $11,687.22 and approximately $7.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.