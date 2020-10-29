Evercore ISI Upgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO opened at $38.89 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares during the period. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $50,544,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 22.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 930,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after buying an additional 170,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.