Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$66,975.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total transaction of C$66,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,832,850.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 2,800 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total transaction of C$33,628.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 8,800 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$105,600.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 20,900 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$248,710.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,300 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$15,496.00.

TSE:ET opened at C$11.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.65. The company has a market cap of $897.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.02.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$56.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.