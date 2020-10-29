Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.30 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $238,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,454 shares of company stock worth $7,965,444 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

