Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.30 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,454 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,444 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 350.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

