Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.71.

EXAS stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -120.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,454 shares of company stock worth $7,965,444. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

