Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of EXAS opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -120.30 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,454 shares of company stock worth $7,965,444. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

