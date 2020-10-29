Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,858 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 41,776 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,274,287 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $45,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,455 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

