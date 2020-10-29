Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.57 on Monday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

