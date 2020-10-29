Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.53.

EXC opened at $39.57 on Monday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 463,947 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Exelon by 15.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,526 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 156,825 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

