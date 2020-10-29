ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-958 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.56 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of EXLS opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

