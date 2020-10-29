ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-958 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.